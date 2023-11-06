Geothermal exploration project proposed for Lyon County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed geothermal exploration project in Lyon County.

The Wabuska Geothermal Exploration Project would assess the potential for future geothermal development on around 54 acres of public lands north of Yerington.

“We encourage the public to share comments on the proposed project, especially comments that provide new information,” said Acting Sierra Front Field Manager Paul Fuselier. “We’re also seeking information about any historic properties in or near the project area.”

The company Open Mountain Energy LLC is proposing drilling and testing up to 11 geothermal exploration wells and building or improving access roads. Should exploration show the area is viable for commercial production, crews would build new pipelines that connect to existing infrastructure of the Whitegrass No. 1 energy plant on nearby private lands.

The comment period begins today, Nov. 6, and ends Dec. 6. Written comments can be emailed to Comments@blm.gov with Wabuska Geothermal Project in the subject line, or delivered in person to the BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, attn. Gerrit Buma at 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.