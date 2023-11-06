Geothermal exploration project proposed for Lyon County

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed geothermal exploration project in Lyon County.

The Wabuska Geothermal Exploration Project would assess the potential for future geothermal development on around 54 acres of public lands north of Yerington.

“We encourage the public to share comments on the proposed project, especially comments that provide new information,” said Acting Sierra Front Field Manager Paul Fuselier. “We’re also seeking information about any historic properties in or near the project area.”

The company Open Mountain Energy LLC is proposing drilling and testing up to 11 geothermal exploration wells and building or improving access roads. Should exploration show the area is viable for commercial production, crews would build new pipelines that connect to existing infrastructure of the Whitegrass No. 1 energy plant on nearby private lands.

The comment period begins today, Nov. 6, and ends Dec. 6. Written comments can be emailed to Comments@blm.gov with Wabuska Geothermal Project in the subject line, or delivered in person to the BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, attn. Gerrit Buma at 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

A gavel
Nevada man sentenced to more than 4 years for prize notice scheme
Students plant flags in the grass outside the student union on Monday, November 6th.
UNR students plant flags in honor of Veteran’s Day
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
Helping the homeless stay warm
Helping keep the homeless warm in Carson City