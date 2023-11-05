Nevada falls to last place Hawai’i 27-14

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) -

• Nevada fell, 27-14, to Hawai’i, Saturday at Mackay Stadium ... the Wolf Pack is now 2-7 on the season and 2-3 in Mountain West play.

• Nevada played its penultimate home game of the season Saturday ... The Pack closes the home campaign, and regular season, at Mackay Stadium Nov. 25 against Wyoming (6 p.m.).

• Safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with eight tackles, all solo.

• Defensive lineman James Hansen had 2.0 tackles-for-loss, including a sack.

• Marcel Walker-Burgess had Nevada’s second sack of the day.

• Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Bianco led the Wolf Pack with 63 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

• Running back Sean Dollars ran for two touchdowns, finishing with 55 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

• Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell had four of Nevada’s six receptions on the day, finishing with 88 receiving yards.

