Nevada Army Guard’s ‘Go Inspire’ program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reed High School teacher Reba Rindy is about to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity. Catching a ride on a Chinook Helicopter, courtesy of Nevada’s Army Guard.

But this was the culmination of a day spent with the guard--learning about what they do, the aircraft they use, and the equipment needed to do their job.

“There are just huge vehicles that do amazing things,” she says of the equipment. “And the technology is really impressive too.”

Matt Smith says he’s worked with the Nevada Army Guard on several occasions professionally. He is a sergeant with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

“From what I gathered today, the guard offers so many skill sets, certifications that really apply to both worlds,” says Smith. “It’s beneficial; beyond belief.”

Both were invited to the “Go Inspire” program in hopes they can motivate young adults to consider the Nevada Army Guard as a career or opportunity to learn a skill or trade.

“Annually we are trying to bring in anywhere between 400 and 500 recruits a year,” says Jon Krueger, Nevada Army Guard Chief of Staff. “A portion of those will come from high schools. When that question is asked, should my student, should my son or my daughter choose service, choose to be in the military? We want them to say yes.”

The day was spent touring the Harry Reid Readiness and Training Center. There was some classroom discussion, and then an opportunity to get up close and personal with a Black Hawk Helicopter.

The Chinook was waiting in the wings.

A safety orientation followed.

A picture of the group to authenticate the trip was next. The group then loaded onto the Chinook of which there are seven total on the base.

Lake Tahoe was the destination.

Chances are most of the group had never seen the Jewel of the Sierra from this vantage point. Some passengers were given the opportunity to sit up front and take pictures, or just enjoy the view.

Matt Smith was one of them.

Others took pictures of the crew, who moved with ease, and looked quite comfortable standing at the opening in the back of the helicopter with a several thousand-foot drop.

The ride was noisy. But no one seemed to mind.

After an hour and a half, the group landed back at the training center--impressed and in awe

“What we got to do today was just have a blast and get to enjoy, meet some wonderful people who serve their community in amazing environments,” said Smith, after the ride.

“I see these men and women that I met today as role models,” said RIndy. “And we all need a good role model in our life, don’t we?”

No doubt these two, and the rest of the group will spread the word about the Nevada Army Guard.

For a young adult looking for adventure and a chance to serve; no doubt they’ll hang on every word.

