Damonte Ranch High School Hosts Band Competition
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:43 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Damonte Ranch High School hosted its 13th annual marching band invitational where students from 11 schools across Northern Nevada were able to show off what they have been working on all year.
Student band members say that the reason they love marching band is the connection they make with friends and the sense of community it fosters.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.