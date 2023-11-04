RTC’s Vision Zero program addresses uptick in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in Washoe County ahead of time change.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC’s Vision Zero program is a regional task force that is reminding the community to use extra caution as we approach the time change on Sunday, November 5. It will be dark earlier and Nevada statistics show that 70% of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk and dawn.

Between 2016 to 2020, 77% of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn. “People get into their routines and they just go about their business and don’t think about things. It doesn’t affect them until it happens to them,” said Paul Nelson, RTC’s Government Affairs Officer. “Last year we had 7 fatalities through the whole year. We still got two months left this year and we already got 13 when it comes to pedestrians,” Nelson added.

There have been four bicyclist fatalities in 2023, a significant increase from zero in 2022. “Locked eyes, saves lives. If you are crossing the street and there are cars coming make sure you make eye contact with the driver before you cross in front of them.”

RTC recommends pedestrians avoid wearing dark clothes while you walk in the darker hours of the day. To be aware of your surroundings, Nelson suggests, taking out your headphones and putting down your phone. “Take your earbuds out, take your headphones off, put your cell phone down. The only reason you should have your cell phone is if you’re walking on the sidewalk or across the street and have your flashlight on,” said Nelson.

“They’ve got family, they’ve got friends, this is somebody’s mom, dad, brother, sister, son or daughter. It leaves a void that can’t be replaced.”

