Boy’s accidental 911 call turns into ‘heartwarming moment’ with deputy

Body camera video shows a deputy at the home of a boy who called 911 to give him a hug. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (CNN) - A young boy in South Florida picked up the phone to call 911, but it wasn’t for an emergency.

Instead, the child called because he wanted a hug from a deputy.

The interaction happened Wednesday when the 911 call came from a home southeast of Tampa.

New police body camera video shows the moments the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the young boy’s home.

The boy’s concerned mother opened the door and explained what happened. She can be heard in the video calling her son to the door and asking if he called the police?

Body camera video shows a deputy at the home of a boy who called 911 to give him a hug.
“Well, I wanted to give him a hug,” the boy replied.

The boy goes on to give the deputy a hug and then learned the importance of calling 911.

He apologized for calling and the deputy gave him a fist bump.

