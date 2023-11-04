14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A two-day child sex trafficking sting led to the arrest of 14 men, the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit said Saturday.

The operation took place Wednesday and Thursday as a place HEAT described as a “local lodging establishment.”

The operation targeted sex purchasers.

“Detectives were solicited by individuals via various online platforms, and through their conversations, the individuals arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detective portraying a juvenile,” HEAT said in a statement.

HEAT arrested 13 on child sex charges. A 14th faces prostitution solicitation and drug charges.

The suspects:

  • Keith A. Riley: 52: Attempted stat sexual seduction, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct. attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation, attempted production of child porn, attempt to contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Trent Weider,  25: Attempted stat sexual seduction, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct. attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation, attempted production of child porn.
  • Nathan Cole Carter, 34: Attempted stat sexual seduction, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct. attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Javier Diaz-Figueroa, 40: Solicit a child for prostitution, attempted kidnapping of minor, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Timothy Leverette, 47: Solicit a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Larry Otis Dotson Jr: 31: Solicit a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Michael Farrier, 55: Solicit a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Carlos Ramirez-Meza, 27: Attempted stat sexual seduction, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct. attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation, attempted production of child porn.
  • Brandon James Whitlock, 31: Attempted lewdness with a minor 14 or 15 years old, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct.
  • Israel Alfredo Oconitrillo-Calderon, 32: attempted stat sexual seduction, luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct. attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation, obstructing a public officer, resisting a public officer.
  • Christopher Lawrence Blakeman, 39: Possessions of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, solicitation of prostitution.
  • Junming Wang, 35:  solicit a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Jhonyy Jimenez Balbuena, 20: Solicit a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation.
  • Andrew Joseph Burdette, 28: Attempted stat sexual seduction (x2), luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct (x2) attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation (x2), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2).

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call HEAT at 775 325-6470.

The Regional HEAT Unit is composed of detectives from the police departments for the cities of Reno and Sparks, the Washoe County School District and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

