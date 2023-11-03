SOAK Lounge shares winter nail and cuticle care advice, launches ‘Nailvember’ sales for holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shannon Dunlap, owner and president of SOAK Lounge, stopped by Morning Break to talk about ways men and women can care for their skin, nails and cuticles in the winter. At SOAK Lounge, they offer nail services along with mocktail/cocktails for the ultimate leisure experience.

Nailvember Specials:

November Seasonal - Awaken Your Gratitude November Featured Drink - Espresso Martini Soak Gift Cards available now and perfect for the holidays Magical Melt service

SOAK Lounge has two locations in Downtown Reno and South Creek. Click here to book your appointment. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

