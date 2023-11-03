Sierra Arts Foundation hosts first-ever Lit Libations to celebrate local authors and their work

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lit Libations is a Sierra Arts pop-up book fair to peruse and purchase books from local authors while getting to talk with those authors about their work. Guests will also get to enjoy literary themed cocktails and bookish bites. There will even be pizza and if you purchase 5 books, you’ll receive a 20% coupon for a pizza at one of Noble Pie’s locations.

Valeria Moore, community relations manager at Sierra Arts Foundation, and local author, Danielle Kathleen, stopped by Morning Break to invite people to this event.

The first-ever Lit Libations takes place Friday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery (17 S Virginia Street, Suite 120, Reno).

Click here to learn more. For more information about the Sierra Arts Foundation, click here.

