Santa is coming to Cabela’s to kickoff Santa’s Workshop celebration for the holiday season

By Katey Roshetko and Jayde Ryan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa will be cruising into Reno this weekend on a sleigh pulled by a single horse to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in Verdi.

Families are invited to welcome Santa at a festive outdoor event as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland. The free experience that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and festive giveaways. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Free photos with Santa will start on Sunday, November 5.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to visit Santa and get a free printed 4x6 photo; reserve a time to see Santa up to a week in advance through online reservation system; Enjoy holiday-themed games, crafts and festive giveaways; and send their Christmas wish list to the North Pole via mailbox.

Learn more on Cabela’s website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
Crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze in east Sparks
Crews stop forward progress of east Sparks fire
5 area businesses fail RPD alcohol compliance checks

Latest News

Santa's Wonderland at Cabela's
Santa's Wonderland comes to Cabela's
SAF Lit Libations
Sierra Arts Foundation hosts first-ever Lit Libations to celebrate local authors and their work
SAF Lit Libations
Sierra Arts Foundation's Lit Libations
Noah's Animal House Angel Tree Program
Bone-ito Pet Store hosting angel tree fundraiser for Noah’s Animal House