Santa is coming to Cabela’s to kickoff Santa’s Wonderland celebration for the holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa will be cruising into Reno this weekend on a sleigh pulled by a single horse to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in Verdi.

Families are invited to welcome Santa at a festive outdoor event as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland. The free experience that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and festive giveaways. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Free photos with Santa will start on Sunday, November 5.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to visit Santa and get a free printed 4x6 photo; reserve a time to see Santa up to a week in advance through online reservation system; Enjoy holiday-themed games, crafts and festive giveaways; and send their Christmas wish list to the North Pole via mailbox.

Learn more on Cabela’s website.

