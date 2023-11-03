Reed High human services students run food pantry at school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in the Human Services class at Reed High School are pretty quiet. That’s because they are working on a powder puff football game to raise money for the Northern Nevada Cancer Foundation.

Such an event is something they know how to do.

For the past four years they’ve learned about human development from birth to death.

“So, we learn like developmental theories like Vygotsky, Pavlov,” says Madison Atkinson, President of the Human Services Chapter. “We learn like when you are a kid what developmental stages you need to hit and like milestones.” “All the work that I have been putting into the projects has paid off,” says Eliana Atlookan, Vice President of the Human Services Chapter. “It is just really exciting to keep going.”

The jewel in the crown is perhaps the food pantry at the high school run completely by seniors.

There is coordination with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. But the ordering, client intake, surveys are all done by students in the Human Services Department.

The pantry was started by former Reed seniors, and it is only two years old.

But the department’s instructor says students didn’t miss a beat when they came back to class this fall.

“So, they get to see that whole kind of circle of what non-profit work is,” says Roni Green. “And it is not just showing up for a couple of hours.”

The food pantry is open to students and their families every Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon. Feeder elementary and middle schools to Reed can take advantage of the food offered here as well.

“I feel like I always kind have been interested in working with people,” says Gabriela Melendrez, Treasurer of the Human Services Chapter. “And I realize that this class was going to be really beneficial to me and expose me to the different career opportunities that I would be able to take. And then later figure out what exactly I want to do.”

Students can go on to become social workers, nurses, any career where the desire to help others goes well beyond the classroom. While Mrs. Green says her students have all the energy in the world to make this food pantry a success.

The only thing they are lacking are families wanting to take advantage of it.

