NDOT finishes improvements to part of Mt. Rose Highway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has finished improvements to an intersection on Mt. Rose Highway.

The project also installed a shared use path.

NDOT says these improvements were made:

A protected 10-foot-wide paved shared use path was constructed on the highway’s south side between Thomas Creek Road and Edmonton Drive, providing enhanced safety and access for students and others walking and bicycling between nearby residential areas, schools and businesses.

Added concrete median turn islands and eastbound right-hand turn lane on Mt. Rose Highway to Callahan Road. The median island was installed to provide additional designated turn opportunities.

Median islands were reconfigured to provide additional protection for turns between the highway and Edmonton Drive. The new configuration will allow left-hand turns from Edmonton Drive to westbound Mt. Rose Highway.

Roadside lighting was installed for enhanced visibility at the Edmonton Drive and Callahan Road intersections.

