NDOT finishes improvements to part of Mt. Rose Highway

The intersection improved by NDOT
The intersection improved by NDOT(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has finished improvements to an intersection on Mt. Rose Highway.

The project also installed a shared use path.

NDOT says these improvements were made:

  • A protected 10-foot-wide paved shared use path was constructed on the highway’s south side between Thomas Creek Road and Edmonton Drive, providing enhanced safety and access for students and others walking and bicycling between nearby residential areas, schools and businesses.
  • Added concrete median turn islands and eastbound right-hand turn lane on Mt. Rose Highway to Callahan Road. The median island was installed to provide additional designated turn opportunities.
  • Median islands were reconfigured to provide additional protection for turns between the highway and Edmonton Drive. The new configuration will allow left-hand turns from Edmonton Drive to westbound Mt. Rose Highway.
  • Roadside lighting was installed for enhanced visibility at the Edmonton Drive and Callahan Road intersections.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
Crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze in east Sparks
Crews stop forward progress of east Sparks fire
5 area businesses fail RPD alcohol compliance checks

Latest News

Parking sign at the Reno Tahoe Airport
Airport launches ‘Wait & Win’ campaign for the holidays
Road work generic.
Eastbound lanes of South McCarran to close Friday
NDOT crews conduct road work near Incline Village
NDOT wraps multi-year Lake Tahoe project
An eroded section of State Route 305
State Route 305 to repair damage caused by tropical storm Hilary