Local Republicans respond to Governor Lombardo’s caucus criticism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Governor Joe Lombardo criticized the GOP following the decision to adopt a caucus and primary election. The Governor voiced his opinion of he matter on Nevada Newsmaker’s program on Tuesday.

“I think that’s unacceptable for the voters and the understanding of how things should be done,” said Gov. Lombardo. “It’s unfortunate. I’ve had numerous conversations, both with the state party and other individuals involved. And it’s falling on deaf ears.”

Certainly, this will be a new approach to voting for the Republican party, forcing voters to choose whether to vote in the caucus or the primary. In October, the Central Committee of the Nevada Republican Party voted to host the caucus, separate from the primary.

Bruce Parks, the chairman of the Washoe Republican Party, believes the presidential preference primary will have zero barring on which delegate will represent the Republican party.

I spoke to Parker on the phone regarding the recent criticism from the republican governor, he said, “Well, I can’t speak for the governor, but I can speak for Republicans in Washoe County. It may or may not have an impact on his re-election. We don’t know. It remains to be seen,” said Parker. “I would not want to be that candidate in the middle of November sitting there, scratching your head, really wishing I’d spent more time in Nevada, I could’ve used those 26 delegates.”

Parker says the caucus is an opportunity for Republicans in Nevada to have their voices heard. Nevada is the third state to host a caucus and the first state to do so in the West. The caucus will happen on February 8th, two days after the primary.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.