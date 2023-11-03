Local Republicans respond to Governor Lombardo’s caucus criticism

"I can speak for Republicans in Washoe County. It may or may not have an impact on his re-election. We don’t know. It remains to be seen."
By Nick Doyle
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Governor Joe Lombardo criticized the GOP following the decision to adopt a caucus and primary election. The Governor voiced his opinion of he matter on Nevada Newsmaker’s program on Tuesday.

“I think that’s unacceptable for the voters and the understanding of how things should be done,” said Gov. Lombardo. “It’s unfortunate. I’ve had numerous conversations, both with the state party and other individuals involved. And it’s falling on deaf ears.”

Certainly, this will be a new approach to voting for the Republican party, forcing voters to choose whether to vote in the caucus or the primary. In October, the Central Committee of the Nevada Republican Party voted to host the caucus, separate from the primary.

Bruce Parks, the chairman of the Washoe Republican Party, believes the presidential preference primary will have zero barring on which delegate will represent the Republican party.

I spoke to Parker on the phone regarding the recent criticism from the republican governor, he said, “Well, I can’t speak for the governor, but I can speak for Republicans in Washoe County. It may or may not have an impact on his re-election. We don’t know. It remains to be seen,” said Parker. “I would not want to be that candidate in the middle of November sitting there, scratching your head, really wishing I’d spent more time in Nevada, I could’ve used those 26 delegates.”

Parker says the caucus is an opportunity for Republicans in Nevada to have their voices heard. Nevada is the third state to host a caucus and the first state to do so in the West. The caucus will happen on February 8th, two days after the primary.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
Crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze in east Sparks
Crews stop forward progress of east Sparks fire

Latest News

Reed High human services students run food pantry at school
Reed High School students run a food pantry.
Reed High human services students run food pantry at school
Children in Care Stuff A Bus
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Logo of Reed High School Food Pantry
Reed High human services students run food pantry at school