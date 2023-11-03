Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some residents of Incline Village are upset over a deal made between NV Energy and The Incline Village General Improvement District allowing helicopters to fly in the narrow canyon near their homes. They say, their lives have not only been disrupted, but, it could cause serious harm.

Jim Cable has spent the last 45 years as an airline pilot. He says that due to the narrow valley he lives in, helicopters should only come in and out to rescue hikers or skiers.

“Initially, they carried heavy payloads attached to an extremely long steel cord. One of the residents up here saw that payload hit a tree, and the entire helicopter started weaving back and forth,” Cable said.

As of this past May, NV Energy has been using a narrow portion of Diamond Peak, right below his neighborhood, as an airstrip. Aside from Cable’s safety concerns. It’s causing disruptions to his daily life.

“The noise is deafening. Our dog starts crying and runs for the hills because it’s afraid,” says Cable.

Cable invites me into his home to see for myself how close the helicopters fly to their homes. Cable says it’s just feet away from the balconies. So close, he claims he could clearly see the pilots. What really upsets Cable though is he says IVGID approved of this agreement without consulting any of the residents. Something that he says, is not typical. Referring to an IVGID meeting on May 25, Cable says that one of the trustees asked if there would be any effect on the residents. The response to this was, “We didn’t consider the local residents.” Trusty Dave Nolan does legal work for NV Energy. He recused himself from the vote. However, he is also listed as the liaison to the Diamond Peak Resort.

Not only that but, Cable adds NV Energy only notified residents months after IVGID agreed to the deal. He says the notifications also claimed the helicopters would only be around for a two-week period.

I reached out to IVGID for comment and they issued a statement that reads: “IVGID is aware that some of our local residents have complaints about the NV Energy helicopter flights in the area, and we are working with NV Energy to investigate options and minimize future impacts from their project.”

“This is a shocking decision,” said Cable.

As of now, the contract with NV Energy and IVGID is meant to last a total of five years, with the helicopters running between May and October.

“Spring, summer, fall. All gone,” said Cable.

The thought of it bringing dread to the community.

“People spend their life savings to come up here to buy a place to enjoy this peace and quite,” Cable said.

A clause in the contract would allow either party to cancel with 90 days written notice. For Cable and his neighbors, that’s exactly what they want.

“My real question to both the executives of NV Energy and the trustees of IVGID is.... are each of you willing to be personally be responsible for the loss of life, the loss of property that would likely occur if one of these helicopters goes down?,” said Cable.

NV Energy also issued a statement that says: “NV Energy has been and continues to work with the community to address concerns while also ensuring that this important wildfire mitigation work continues in order to keep the community safe. The work is aimed at protecting the community and NV Energy’s infrastructure from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters. Helicopters are used in areas where trucks are unable to access the steep and unstable terrain where equipment is located.”

