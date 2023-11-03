Inaugural NBA in-season tournament to hold finals in Las Vegas

FILE - T-Mobile Arena stands in Las Vegas Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. With sports betting...
FILE - T-Mobile Arena stands in Las Vegas Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. With sports betting abound, the NCAA has no qualms about placing its college basketball championships in Las Vegas. The West Region games at the arena are among nine championship events the NCAA awarded to the city in 2020. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that it will host the finals of its inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament tips off on Friday with a Group Play doubleheader as the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA says the tournament “adds a thrilling twist to the early stages of the 2023-24 regular season.”

According to the league, as part of the tournament, all 30 NBA teams will play four Group Play games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. From there, eight teams will then advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds, which culminate with one team winning the NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena as the In-Season Tournament champion.

The tournament’s semifinals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with the championship set for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tickets for the semifinals and the championship games are on sale now at NBAEvents.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
Crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze in east Sparks
Crews stop forward progress of east Sparks fire
5 area businesses fail RPD alcohol compliance checks

Latest News

11-1-23
11-1-23 Stanislaus State at Nevada
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi reacts after quarterback Aidan O'Connell...
Raiders bench Garoppolo, try to move forward under interim coach Antonio Pierce
The mark surpasses last year's total of 13 metals
Reno’s Amba Martial Arts wins 14 medals at WKU World Championships in Calgary
A general view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver...
The Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach and general manager