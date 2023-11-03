How Legos, iPads, and imagination create engineers of the future

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The kids can’t get to their iPads and Lego Kits fast enough. They are third graders here at Incline Village Elementary School.

Once a week for 45 minutes they enter the “Maker Space” and learn coding and programming, and robotics and make things move.

It may not happen the first time. But when the plan finally works, it’s exciting

“It does move,” says Avery Brown a third grader in the class. “It does. It moves. It’s able to move by itself.”

The eight and nine-year-olds are making carnival games with the Legos and electronics.

“We’ve been working on it for about 30 minutes,” says Keenan Fillmore another third grader who is working on a pinball-type game.

“We can build one of these and take it apart,” says Allison Pation, another student. Her friend Lucy Vaughan added, “it was sort of confusing at first, but we got the hang of it.”

“This part like took the most longest to make,” Eva Villagran-Diaz tells us as she shows us a suspended wheel which moves back and forth on its own.

The iPads carry directions on them. But the students still must execute the building of the games themselves.

This week the third graders are learning about friction, velocity, acceleration, and gravity.

The 5th graders arrive about 20 minutes later. They have Lego cars which must be coded and programmed to not only move forward but execute more difficult maneuvers like safely traveling between two cones.

Their teacher is here to help them figure out what’s working and why. She says the difference between this class and others she’s taught in the past; these kids are engaged, and excited.

They are also learning how to be part of a team. They work on communication skills, and problem solve.

“One of the things in our “Maker Space” that I enforce is the growth mindset,” says Trina Kleinhenz, STEM Coordinator at Incline Elementary. “And I always talk to them about how they can do hard things. And that it is through doing hard things and challenging themselves and failing and trying again that real growth and learning take place.”

And all of that is fun.

It is hoped these lessons will stay with the students and some of them will continue with their pursuit of science, technology, and engineering--even into adulthood. In December the kids will show their parents what they created in a “Robot Parade” in the school’s gym.

That takes place December 22, 2023.

