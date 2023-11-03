Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say

FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington state say a young child was killed in a tragic dog attack on Halloween night.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to a family home around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an animal attack.

Police said arriving officers discovered that a small child had been attacked by the family’s dog at the house.

First responders rendered aid to the child but despite their efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries.

Family members tried to protect the child in the attack that resulted in the dog being severely injured and beyond help, ultimately dictating that officers euthanize the animal, police said.

The police department called the situation a “tragic accident” and not related to trick-or-treating.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

