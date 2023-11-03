Carson High cross country teams gear up for state championships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson High’s girls and boys cross-country teams dominated regionals as the girls defended their NIAA North 5-A title, and a member of the boys team received first in boys overall.

Saturday, November 4, they’re back at Rancho San Rafael Park to compete for the state title. Besides Carson High’s cross country being exceptionally fast, they have the brains too. The boys team was named Academic State Champs, all together averaging a 3.74 GPA. Sawyer Macy, who got first place, credits his success to the support from his team and his determination to run 50-55 miles a week.

“My mindset is thinking about every mile is young to get me better. What I try to think about when I don’t want to run is that somebody else is out there doing the miles I’m not doing, so I try to think about how I need to do the miles that will get me up to the next spot, and if I don’t, someone else will take my place.”

As for the girls, all seven runners placed in the top 14. Cross country at Carson High proves to be more than just an activity; it’s the bond they share too.

Jinnie Ponczoch, the girls team captain said,

“It feels really good. We worked really hard and put in a lot of miles over the summer and during the season just to be able to improve as much as we can. We just worked really hard.”

Hannah Budd is the top runner on the girls team and placed third at regionals. She shared what running means to her and her team,

“I think it’s really good for mental health and to be able to have this community. I think that the cross-country team is good because we don’t just work hard at running; we get good grades, are devoted to our faith, and we care about each other. It’s a good group of people to be with, and it’s hard and takes time to get good at it, but it’s worth it.”

