Bone-ito Pet Store hosting angel tree fundraiser for Noah’s Animal House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noah’s Animal House is a full-service pet facility located right on the grounds of a domestic violence shelter. Their mission is to help “remove the ‘No Pets Allowed”' barrier at women’s shelters for the courageous survivors looking to get back on their feet with their pet by their side.”

The non-profit’s retail partner, Bone-ito Pet Store, is launching an angel tree program this year for customers to shop for the needs of pets in domestic violence shelters so that their families can give them the food, toys and accessories they need for a merry Christmas.

Bone-ito owner and founder of Noah’s Animal House, Staci Alonso, and angel tree donor, Sasha Fisher, and her dog, Moon, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the program works and how you can help.

Also this weekend, INOVA Luxury Apartments at The Summit is partnering with Bone-ito to host a Dog Costume Contest that benefits a paw-sitive cause. The contest will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. at INOVA’s leasing office (14001 Summit Sierra Boulevard, Reno). For each furry friend participating, INOVA will donate $30 to Noah’s Animal House, a non-profit organization that cares for pets of domestic violence victims in both Reno and Las Vegas.

All participants will receive a $25 gift card from Bone-ito. Additionally, there will be a cash prize of $500 for the first place winner and $200 for second place.

