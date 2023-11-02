Washoe County Animal Services struggling to reunite pets with their owners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a growing concern in our animal shelters, reuniting pets with their owners has become a challenge because of overcrowding.

Shyanne Schull, Director of Washoe County Animal Services, says the agency had to recently euthanize some of the dogs in its care.

“It’s a very heart wrenching decision to have to euthanize animals for any reason. However, euthanizing an animal for irremediable circumstances, such as health issues or behavioral issues but when you have an animal who is adoptable and just simply has not been claimed, by their owner and we can’t find an adoption partner that’s willing to take the animals, we have to establish an outcome for that animal and unfortunately, there have been approximately 10 dogs that we were not able to find adoption and transfer partners to accept in the last quarter that we would deem adoptable. They just didn’t have a place to go and we had to make a decision based on the length of stay that those dogs had been here to euthanize them.”

But Scholl says there are several steps taken before an animal is considered to be put down and animal services makes every effort to reunite the pets with their owners or that they can get adopted when an animal is first brought in, it is checked for a microchip.

Then they are listed on the animal services website which is updated every 20 minutes, making it easy for a pet owner to check. However, time is crucial when getting animals transferred to be adopted If they are not claimed by their owner.

“The length of stay for animals was never intended to go beyond a week here at animal services. We don’t have the capacity, we just simply don’t have the ability to hold on to animals while waiting for them to be adopted or transferred to other agencies, and so it really is an essence of time for us. We’ve been working on trying to create that timeline for every animal that comes to us to, actively start identifying where these animals would be best fit if the Nevada Humane Society doesn’t transfer them into their program.”

One thing, animal services is stressing is the importance of microchipping your pet and keeping that information up to date. Free microchipping and external identification is available at the animal services for free and if you find a pet and it has that external identification like a smart tag, you can scan the unique QR code and follow the steps to help reunite that pet with its owner.

For more information on the free services and if you need help locating your lost pet click here.

