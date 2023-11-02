United Way offering free pre-k in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra ( UWNNS ) is fighting the childcare desert by providing access to free early childhood education.

Ohni Ward, the Co Director at A + Learning Center in Reno, represents just one of the 12 centers United Way is funding with free childcare.

“This availability will help those parents who haven’t been able to find care,” says Ward.

Ward explains that after the pandemic many centers shut down, dramatically increasing the need for more childcare. She says, that new parents coming in to find care for their infants or toddlers, have to go onto a waiting list. On average childcare can cost between $150 and $300 each week. The United Way program provides childcare for five hours a day, five days a week, for 3- and 4-year-olds. All, at no cost to the parents.

“This helps the community by getting those kids who are usually forgotten or left behind ready for kindergarten and at the same level of the kiddos whose parents could afford the 300 dollars per week,” said Ward.

Now more children in the community are able to get the education they deserve by getting the head start they need. A representative with UWNNS said they saw the need in the community and wanted to help. United Way is looking to increase the number of children able to attend preschool during one of the most important years in their early learning, as the cost of early education increases.

“Pre-K is a foundational time to prepare children for school and sets the tone for lifelong learning, but costs can keep many families from enrolling their child in programs like these that are key toward future academic success,” said Blake Pang, President and CEO of UWNNS.

To be eligible, children must be at least fours old by August 1, 2023, and their family household must be at or below 200% for the Federal Poverty Level. As an example, for a family of five, the annual gross income is $70,280 or less.

The following private early education learning centers have been selected as UWNNS partners in providing free, high-quality pre-k in northern Nevada:

Lyon County:

· A Step Ahead Preschool and Primary School – Fernley

· Zoo ‘N Around Preschool - Fernley

· Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley E.L. Wiegand Early Learning Center – Yerington

· From Cradles to Crayons – Dayton

Douglas County:

· Sunshine and Rainbows – Gardnerville

· Under the Magic Pine Tree Early Learning Center – Gardnerville

Elko County:

· Wells Family Resource Center – Wells

Washoe County:

· A+ Learning Center – Reno

· Biggest Little Learning Center – Reno

· High Desert Montessori School – Reno

· Under the Magic Pine Tree Hawthorne – Reno

· Little Bear Preschool – Sparks

For more information about UWNNS, visit www.uwnns.org.

