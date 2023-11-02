Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Warmer weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with 70s likely for many valley locations. More clouds and wind will drift our way ahead of a stormy change for the weekend. Showers are possible Saturday through early Wednesday, although no day looks like a really wet day. Snow levels will start high in the the Sierra, then mix down to Lake Tahoe by early next week. We roll back to standard time this Sunday at 2 AM. -Jeff

