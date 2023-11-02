Sage Ridge Theatre brings best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” to the stage

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a 2003 mystery novel by Mark Haddon and was adapted for the stage in 2012. Now, 11 years later, the show is being performed by young local actors from Sage Ridge Theatre Productions at Sage Ridge School.

Keely Cobb, the director of theatre; actors, Sam Browder (Christopher Boone) and Ally Baugh (Siobhan); and Cady Stanton, executive director at Autistic Resilience Network (ARN), stopped by Morning Break to talk about the show, their roles, and how they worked with the ARN to learn how to accurately portray someone on the Autism spectrum.

Tickets are on sale now for four shows between Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 9-11.

  • Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets. You can also support Sage Ridge Theatre by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

