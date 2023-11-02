RTC provides free FlexRides to seniors in Sparks and Spanish Springs

RTC assists local seniors in transportation.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Finding your way around town is not always an easy task. Especially for seniors who live in Sparks and Spanish Springs, which has limited RTC bus routes. While gas prices and the cost of living continue to soar, people who do not have a steady income may need an extra lift.

The Sparks Senior Council Advisory Committee partnered with RTC to assist seniors who do not have a car or do not want to drive in the dark. Concerns of seniors being stuck indoors or not being able to attend their doctor’s appointment triggered the initiative in July of 2023. The committee designated $100,000 from the ARPA fund to assist seniors in getting to where they want to go.

“After COVID, prices are going up, The gas is like what? A minimum of $5,” said Susi Trinidad with RTC. “If a senior is living with a fixed income, this service will help a lot for them.” The goal is to relieve the financial burden and create an opportunity for seniors to socialize. “For seniors who live alone especially those who don’t drive and don’t have somebody they can call is perfect,” added Marsy Kupersmith, a senior resident in Sparks.

Seniors who have used the FlexRide say it is user-friendly. “Flexride will come to your door, pick you up and take you to all these different places within, we call this the bubble. Which is all the shopping centers, the Sparks Senior Center, all the places where Sparks seniors might want to go,” said Andrea Pelto, the Chair of the Sparks Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.

For more information on bus routes click, here.

