Reno Philharmonic performs “Back to the Future” musical score during movie-concert experience

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back to the Future is a 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. In this time-traveling coming-of-age story, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) suddenly finds himself transported back to 1955, where he struggles to change the destiny of his parents, rescue an eccentric friend, and solve an alternative-plutonium crisis—all while trying to ensure he has a future to get back to.

Now, fans old and new can experience the thrill of Back to the Future on the Grand Theater’s big screen with the Reno Phil performing Alan Silvestri’s score live to picture. Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor, and get ready to experience an unforgettable classic with the Reno Phil performing the score!

Reno Philharmonic marketing manager, Matthew Clark, and the orchestra’s conductor, Sarah Hicks, stopped by Morning Break to share how orchestra members from all over the country worked together (and on their own) to prepare for this event.

The show takes place Friday, Nov. 3 at the Grand Sierra Resort. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available; click here to purchase yours.

Click here to learn more about the Reno Philharmonic. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

