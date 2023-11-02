Reno Fire Department partners with the Red Cross to provide smoke alarms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide smoke alarms to area residents.

Residents are asked to contact the Red Cross of Northern Nevada at 775-954-1185 to request a smoke alarm. The alarms will be installed by Red Cross volunteers who will also provide custom evacuation plans.

More than 400 smoke alarms were installed throughout northern Nevada last year.

“There is no question that smoke alarms save lives,” said Fire Marshal Tray Palmer. “Properly maintained and installed smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.”

