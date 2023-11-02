Reading Reno: Suzanne Morgan Williams promotes newest novel, “Sierra Blue”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Suzanne Morgan Williams from Pleasant Valley is the author of 13 fiction and non-fiction books for ages 10 and up. Her new young adult novel, Sierra Blue, was just published this month. Before that her other book, Bull Rider, won a Western Heritage Award for best Juvenile Book from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and received several other honors including representing Nevada at the National Book Festival in Washington D.C.

Williams stopped by Morning Break to talk about both books and her love for writing in general.

She is a Nevada Arts Council Roster Artist and a Regional Advisor Emerita for the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Nevada Region. She regularly speaks to writers’, teachers’ and librarians’ groups as well as teaching writing classes and doing school visits.

