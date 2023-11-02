Mt. Rose making snow to prepare for ski season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose employees have been busy working on making snow the last few days and are looking forward to opening in the next few weeks.

Ski season is approaching rapidly and for those of us who can’t wait to get on the mountain, it can’t come soon enough, but we rely on mother nature to give us the snow we need for a great season, and the snowmaking machines on the mountain.

Many of us know the basics of what it takes to create snow: cold weather and water, but there is more to it than you’d think to produce a premiere batch of snow.

Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose’s Marketing Director says that there are many steps to making snow, but these three things are most important:

“It needs to be freezing right. We need to have periods of at least four hours where it is going to be freezing temp. Ideally below 28. We also need low humidity. That’s the key. When it gets wet out it doesn’t make as good of snow. And then wind. If it’s too windy, all the snow is going to blow to Fallon, so we want what we call a big ole whale which is a giant snow pile,” says Pierce. Pierce says that their goal the next few weeks is to create a base layer of snow, so that when snowstorms bring in the fluffy snow, there is a good base for it to sit on and the resort can open as soon as possible.

“So, pray for cold temps and pray for snow,” says Pierce.

Season passes are available online, as are lift tickets.

Lesson dates and programs are also up on their website, and appointments for lessons can be reserved. Pierce says to book soon because, especially for children’s lessons, spots fill up quick.

Mt. Rose is also still looking for a few employees for the season. Pierce says that with employment, staff is given a season pass for themselves, and one guest.

