MidTown First Thursday goes all in on The Lion King theme for the month of November

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every month, MidTown Reno selects a theme for their First Thursday celebration and this November, they’re celebrating “The Lion King” as the Broadway show comes to Reno for the first time ever November 11-19.

Jamie Chapman, owner and head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to try a variety of fun events and restaurants Thursday, Nov. 2.

There will also be a Lion King scavenger hunt going through MidTown for folks to win free tickets to the show and other goodies. Watch Thursday’s interview with KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko to find out what the first clue is.

Additional First Thursdays Events:

  • Brasserie Saint James | Elephant Graveyard Mystery Dessert and a Hakuna Matata Rum Hortchata - Thursday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 5
  • Atlas Landing Bar | Sip and Shop Featuring Sierra Belle Boutique - 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Art Dogs & Grace | 10-20% off handblown glass art - 10-7 p.m.
  • Caliber Salon | FREE Blowout at Dry Bar - 4-6 p.m.
  • Cypress | Show featuring SUBHUMANS, FEA, CLARKO | Doors open at 6 p.m. | Show starts at 7 p.m.
  • Jade Cannabis | 20% off if you mention MidTown First Thursday
  • Local Beer Works | Paint & Sip | Purchase tickets here - 6-8 p.m.
  • Noble Pie Parlor Midtown | All Day Happy Hour / Late Nite Menu - 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Pinon/Noble Pie | Live Music on the Patio - 7-9 p.m.
  • Polo Lounge | Burlesque Show - 8:00 p.m.
  • Prude & Boujee | Free Day of the Dead sheet mask with $40 purchase - Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Reno Massage & Wellness | Relax on our back patio - receive donation-based chair massage and complimentary cool beverages- 4-7 p.m.

To learn more about this event, click here.

