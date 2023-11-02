Man arrested on stolen gun charges during Halloween traffic stop

Ricardo Sologuren-Delaree
Ricardo Sologuren-Delaree(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested on Halloween for stolen gun charges.

The incident began when deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on 29-year-old Ricardo Sologuren-Delaree.

As a result of the traffic stop, Sologuren-Delaree was arrested on multiple felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, owning or possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and possession of stolen property.

He is being held on a bond of $5,000.

