Man arrested on stolen gun charges during Halloween traffic stop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested on Halloween for stolen gun charges.

The incident began when deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on 29-year-old Ricardo Sologuren-Delaree.

As a result of the traffic stop, Sologuren-Delaree was arrested on multiple felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, owning or possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and possession of stolen property.

He is being held on a bond of $5,000.

