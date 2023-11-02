Local nonprofits asking community for extra help during the holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local nonprofits are stressing the importance of community involvement during the holiday season.

Thousands of families are struggling to make ends meet and many of them are right here in Reno. With families struggling to put food on the table every day, it doesn’t make holiday meals with friends or family easy.

“I asked them and said we could have provided you with everything to cook at home, and they said to me that they can’t even afford to run their oven long enough to cook a turkey,” says CEO of Catholic Charities, Marie Baxter. She says that they need our community to step up and help with the many events and activities they have for those in need this holiday season.

“We need people to fill stocking(s), we need folks that want to fill bags with corn and all the things that go in these baskets we give out for Thanksgiving, as well as for Christmas,” says Baxter.

Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing for The Food Bank of Northern Nevada, wants the community to know that it is not just the holiday season that requires extra help.

It’s not just holiday gifts and Thanksgiving baskets, but everyday meals that need to be prepared and served to those who need our support.

To help or donate:

Food bank barrels-Food Bank of Northern Nevada

St. Vincent’s dining room-Catholic Charities

