Incline Village recall petitioners file appeal with Nevada Secretary of State

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The group behind the effort to recall Incline Village General Improvement District board members Sara Schmitz and Matthew dent has filed an appeal with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. They want the Washoe County registrar to be required to investigate the signature verification process. The group claims there were inconsistencies that rejected some signatures, while approving them on another petition.

Last week, it was announced that the recall effort failed due to an insufficient number of signatures.

However, the group organizing the effort says 980 signatures were tossed out, and they want the review to make sure all laws were followed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.