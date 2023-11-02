Incline Village recall petitioners file appeal with Nevada Secretary of State

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:44 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The group behind the effort to recall Incline Village General Improvement District board members Sara Schmitz and Matthew dent has filed an appeal with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. They want the Washoe County registrar to be required to investigate the signature verification process. The group claims there were inconsistencies that rejected some signatures, while approving them on another petition.

Last week, it was announced that the recall effort failed due to an insufficient number of signatures.

However, the group organizing the effort says 980 signatures were tossed out, and they want the review to make sure all laws were followed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
Crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze in east Sparks
Crews stop forward progress of east Sparks fire

Latest News

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May...
Nevada’s Republican governor criticizes the state GOP holding a caucus despite a separate primary
Then Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Lombardo approves $100 million for charter schools
Crickets make their way over a Jersey barrier during the migration of Mormon crickets, Friday,...
Amendment to stop swarms of Mormon Crickets attached to government spending bill
.
Federal judge blocks California law banning gun shows at county fairs