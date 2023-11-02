False bomb threat prompts lockdown at McQueen High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A false bomb threat forced a temporary code yellow lockdown at Robert McQueen High School Thursday.

In a Connect Ed call to parents, the Washoe County School District says they became aware of a bomb threat at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

A code yellow lockdown was put in place while school police and administration cleared the building and confirmed no threat was present.

The code yellow was lifted, and normal school operations continued as normal for the rest of the day. The school has returned to code green status.

