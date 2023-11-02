Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

