ARPA funds to help wild horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Federal Government is awarding the City of Reno $500,000 to install fencing around the roads in areas where drivers and wild horses most often come into contact.

“If you see fences go up, please help us keep those fences together. Don’t let people either leave gates open or cut the fence. It will undermine our entire effort.” said Ward 2 Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr.

This money is part of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and is coming because of the number of collisions between these animals and drivers.

Drivers have hit 30 wild horses across the south Reno area in roughly the last three or four years, according to Duerr.

Several of the collisions are happening along the south end of Veterans Parkway and Geiger Grade Road.

“The horses are dark, and they don’t reflect light. They absorb light and that’s why it is critical that people go slow. Especially in the dark. Virtually every horse that we have that has been hit has been hit in the dark,” Duerr said.

Three wild horses have been hit in the City of Reno as of November 2, 2023.

Two died and one survived.

Duerr credits the recent lower number of horse collisions to the 35 mile per hour speed limit put into place along Veterans Parkway.

Crews will start putting up the fences in the spring of 2024.

The fences should all be installed in 2026.

