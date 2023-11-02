AG Ford files to remove Esmeralda County Sheriff

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has filed to remove Esmeralda County Sheriff Nicholas C. Dondero from his position.

Ford made the filing in the Fifth Judicial District Court of Nevada on Oct. 26, saying Dondero’s domestic violence conviction disqualifies him from holding the post under state law. Ford also says that conviction prevents him from holding a peace officer position of any kind in the state of Nevada.

The filing claims Dondero has been made aware of this by the Esmeralda County DA and the State of Nevada, but he has refused to vacate the position.

Police reports show that in early 2007, Dondero started an altercation with his son’s mother, demanding to take the son with him. When the mother refused, Dondero grabbed her by the throat and slammed her into the driver’s side window of her truck.

Dondero was elected to the be the sheriff of the rural Nevada county in November 2022 after his win in the general election.

