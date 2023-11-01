UNR gets $36 million for new Aerospace Engineering Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is receiving a gift of $36 million for the creation of an Aerospace Engineering Department.

The gift is the largest in school history, and the George W. Gillemot Aerospace Engineering Department will be within the College of Engineering.

The gift comes from the Gillemot Foundation, named after George W. Gillemot, who passed away at the age of 96 earlier this year. Gillemot is noted for his career in communications technology, developing and manufacturing products for telephone and communications companies worldwide.

He was given an honorary doctorate by UNR in 2000 for his support of the university.

“The University is humbled and honored to be a part of fulfilling the legacy of George W. Gillemot and his vision of preparing exceptional aerospace engineers to meet the needs of the growing aeronautics and aerospace industries,” University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval said. “This milestone gift from the George W. Gillemot Foundation speaks to the strong commitment of the Gillemot Trustees to meet the needs of Nevada’s future, as an investment in the success of our students, faculty and staff whose innovative work is driving the next great chapter in our state’s history. This is a historic day for our University and the State of Nevada. The University is extremely grateful for this generous gift.”

The university says it believes this substantial gift will allow them to attract top tier faculty and conduct cutting edge research in aerospace engineering.

The creation of the new department is pending approval by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents. The first bachelor’s degrees in aerospace engineering are expected to be awarded in three to five years.

Money from the gift will also go to the Fleischmann Planetarium for state-of-the-art LED technology that will illuminate the planetarium’s dome surface and improve visual quality.

