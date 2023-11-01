The Road Ahead: Stuff A Bus for Children in Care

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission is teaming up with KOLO Cares and Washoe County to hold the 5th Annual Stuff A Bus for Children in Care. The event is a chance for people to donate a variety of items to children in foster and adoptive care. The event will happen at the Sparks Target near The Legends at Sparks Marina, November 3, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Winter is right around the corner, so affected children need brand new, never-been-used winter items including boots, jackets, hoodies, socks, blankets, and more. Cash and gift card donations are also appreciated. Washoe County has about 630 local children in foster and adoptive care during any given year. There are people in our community who can’t foster kids but they still want to help out, so this event is a great opportunity.

Foster and adoptive parents volunteer for a huge responsibility when they choose to bring a child into their homes. The price of goods has risen quite a bit over the past few years, including the cost of food and clothing. Some of the most impacted by these increased prices are foster families.

