Reno’s Amba Martial Arts wins 14 medals at WKU World Championships in Calgary

RENO, Nev. (Amba Martial Arts) - Last year, Amba Martial Arts instructors and students competed and won a total of 13 medals at the World Kickboxing & Karate Union World Championships in Cardiff, Wales United Kingdom.

This year, the week-long international championship was held in Calgary Alberta Canada and the Reno based martial arts academy came back home to the Biggest Little City with similar results.

It may have been a different location with even more competitors, but Amba Martial Arts still managed to garner a total of 14 medals. Of the 14 medals won, six were gold, six were silver, and two were bronze. The WKU World Championships featured high level competition from 21 different countries, including Germany, England, India, Ireland, Mexico, Austria, Wales, Canada, and the United States. The Amba Martial Arts instructors and students were competing as members of Team USA. Members of Team USA were made up of competitors from all over the United States, who qualified at the Team Trials in Evansville, Indiana in June. Martin Amba, Joji Amba, and MJ Amba were part of the Team USA coaching staff.

The championship changes its location every year. Last year, it was Cardiff, Wales. This year, it was Calgary Alberta Canada. Next year, it will be in Rhodes, Greece.

“There are few experiences in life that are as great as competing and winning medals for your country. So few get that opportunity. I’m very proud of what our instructors and students were able to accomplish,” said MJ Amba, Amba Martial Arts Head Tournament Coach and Bronze Medalist at the 2019 WKU World Championships in Bregenz, Austria.

Kennedy Cartagena Silver Medal, Mens Point Fighting -90 kg

Silver Medal, Mens Team Point Fighting

Jayden Cartagena Gold Medal, Boys 15-17 -70kg Point Fighting ing

Silver Medal, Boys 15-17 Team Point Fighting

Bronze Medal, Boys 15-17 Light Continuous Fighting -70kg

Jaden Axe Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Point Fighting +60kg

Arianna Avila Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Point Fighting -60kg

Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Team Point Fighting

Gold Medal, Girls 13-14 Light Continuous Fighting -60kg

Veronika Pasko Silver Medal, Girls 12-Under Team Point Fighting

Charley Johnson Silver Medal, Boys 12-Under Kumite

Blair Viernes Gold Medal, Girls 12-Under Point Fighting -40kg

Silver Medal, Girls 12-Under Team Point Fighting

Bronze Medal, Girls 12-Under Light Continuous Fighting -40kg

World Kickboxing & Karate Union is a professional and amateur martial arts world organization under the umbrella of the Global Combat Sports Organization. Their experience and passion for combat sports for more than 25 years will make sure, athletes will find the right environment and professional conditions to perform great moment of combat sports. The WKU World Championships, our national tournaments and worldwide professionals Fight Nights are our most important goals in martial arts. Over the years, they have created fantastic events and started to promote and support martial arts clubs and athletes all over the world with grading systems, a worldwide database and management know how.

Amba Martial Arts is located in the Red Rock Plaza in Reno, Nevada and run by a family of martial artists. Since opening its doors 10 years ago, Amba Martial Arts has produced over 70 national and international champions. Its curriculum features various martial arts, but its emphasis is Goju-Shorei Karate, AAU Taekwondo, and Sport Martial Arts. For more information on Amba Martial Arts, go to ambamartialarts.com or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

