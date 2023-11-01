Reno-based influencer, Just Knate, helps others and shares their stories through social media

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Social media influencer and Reno resident, “Just Knate,” has racked up more than 2 million followers on Tik Tok and over 115-thousand followers on Instagram. Between both platforms, his videos have been viewed by millions and received tens of thousands of likes and shares. So what is he posting?

Just Knate shares the stories of homeless men, women and families as he goes above and beyond to help meet their needs. Sometimes it’s as simple as a hot meal; other times it’s paying several months of motel bills so a family has a chance to get back on their feet. Through it all, the only thing he asks in return is handshake or a hug.

Just Knate stopped by Morning Break to share his story in the hopes it inspires others to look at our unsheltered population differently and figure out ways to help and give back. When he first moved to Reno, he was excited to start his new life in his new home. But he found himself unexpectedly let go from the job he’d dropped everything for and started to see how a few unfortunate incidents could lead him to be as homeless as the people he saw on the streets. That’s when he started to wonder about their stories and if their situation started similar to his. Though he eventually got a new job and is blessed with financial security, he never stopped thinking about the people he sees on the street and knew he wanted to help.

Now he’s using the power and reach of social media to help people wherever he’s at, whether Reno and the Northern Nevada region or beyond. He’s currently getting ready for a cross country road trip to Boston and back, helping people along the way and checking in on people he’s already helped. If you’d like to support his mission, he has a GoFundMe page set up.

To stay updated on the stories Just Knate shares, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.