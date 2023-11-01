Public forum on Nevada auto insurance rates happening Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers can get a closer look at trends in auto insurance premiums and the reason behind the spike in premiums at a virtual public forum Wednesday. The live webinar is a chance for people to ask questions and raise concerns with the Nevada Department of Business and Industry’s Division of Insurance.

The event will also provide information to help consumers navigate the insurance market to get the best prices.

According to Insurify’s Mid-Year Auto Insurance Trends Report, Nevada has the second-highest car insurance cost in the country and has a multi-year streak as one of the five most expensive states for car insurance.

A team of specialists with backgrounds in fraud, collision and repair, consumer advocacy and more will speak at the event, to provide different perspectives about why costs continue to rise and how Nevadans can get the help they need.

It will be held virtually from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Those who are interested are asked to register before the event.

