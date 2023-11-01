Nevada man charged with using art appraisal to conceal fraud
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KOLO) - A Nevada man has been charged with using art appraisal to conceal fraud.
76-year-old Michael Jon Schofield was charged on Oct. 30 with misprision of a felony.
The Department of Justice accuses Schofield of concealed wire fraud by emailing an art appraisal that misrepresented Schofield’s assessment of the art’s appraised value.
Misprision is a crime punishable by as many as three years in prison and one year of parole, a fine of up to $250,000, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
