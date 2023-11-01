Meet Peggy Rew, local pet advocate, gives ‘voice to the voiceless’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Peggy Rew is ‘all things pets with a wordsmith twist.’ She is a professional pet nanny, published author, pet care educator and ‘voice for the voiceless’ with dog bite prevention. Her life-long love for animals spirals in every direction as does her thirst to write. She’s been a pet rescuer since the ‘70s and has touched the lives of, and helped rehome, more than 4,000 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, goats, reptiles, llamas, fish, bunnies and birds.

Rew stopped by Morning Break to talk about the importance of her work and her children’s coloring book, “Dog Bite Prevention: Don’t be Scared, Be Prepared.”

Far from a traditional wordsmith, Rew’s written creations include poetry, short stories and hundreds of published articles for almost every print publication that once existed in the Reno/Sparks area.

Click here to learn more about Peggy Rew and her pet advocacy work. You can also follow the Peggy on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.