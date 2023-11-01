The Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach and general manager

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NEW: The Las Vegas Raiders announced their new Interim Head Coach will be Antonio Pierce. Pierce was the Raiders Linebackers coach for two seasons. Some of Pierces experience in the National Football League include seven years of coaching with nine years of playing in the NFL.

UPDATE: Las Vegas Raiders have moved Champ Kelly to the Interim General Manager from Assistant General Manager position. Prior to his job with the Raiders, Kelly spent 7 season with the Chicago Bears in the scouting and personnel departments, also 8 seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Raiders statement on Tuesday evening: The Las Vegas Raiders are committed to undergo a comprehensive search for a general manager once the season is complete.

In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, late Tuesday evening the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired their head coach and general manager.

The owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis wrote, “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

