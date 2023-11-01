The Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach and general manager

A general view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver...
A general view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NEW: The Las Vegas Raiders announced their new Interim Head Coach will be Antonio Pierce. Pierce was the Raiders Linebackers coach for two seasons. Some of Pierces experience in the National Football League include seven years of coaching with nine years of playing in the NFL.

UPDATE: Las Vegas Raiders have moved Champ Kelly to the Interim General Manager from Assistant General Manager position. Prior to his job with the Raiders, Kelly spent 7 season with the Chicago Bears in the scouting and personnel departments, also 8 seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Raiders statement on Tuesday evening: The Las Vegas Raiders are committed to undergo a comprehensive search for a general manager once the season is complete.

In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, late Tuesday evening the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired their head coach and general manager.

The owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis wrote, “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

This is a developing story and FOX5 sports team will update this story as new information comes in.

X: Las Vegas Raiders relieve Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler
X: Las Vegas Raiders relieve Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler(FOX5)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found
A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon

Latest News

Interstate 80 in Reno, Nev.
Public forum on Nevada auto insurance rates happening Wednesday
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May...
Nevada’s Republican governor criticizes the state GOP holding a caucus despite a separate primary
Dangers of fires increase in October through December.
Fire season concerns heighten amid cold temperatures
2024 K9 Calendar
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather