KOLO partnering with RTC, Target, HSA to host Stuff a Bus event this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now, the Regional Transportation Commission, Target, and HSA are coming together to host the 2023 KOLO Cares Children in Care Stuff a Bus donation drive this Friday, Nov. 3.

Staff will be collecting new, winter clothes from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Target, located at 1550 E Lincoln Way in Sparks. HSA will be distributing the donated clothes to foster and adoptive children at the HSA Family Engagement Center over the next several months.

People are asked to drop off the donations at the RTC bus at the Target. Items needed include jackets, coats, gloves, socks, blankets, sweatpants, boots, beanies, hooded sweatshirts, and gift cards.

“More than 600 children in care need help bundling up this fall and this is a great opportunity for Washoe County to embrace these children by giving them a new jacket, gloves or something warm to have before winter sets in,” said HSA Children’s Division Director Ryan Gustafson. “Many of these children have had a tough go in their lives and its amazing to see how a simple donation can make all the difference in a child’s mood. A simple gift truly does turn a frown upside down.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.