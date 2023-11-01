Inmate convicted of killing UNR Police Sergeant dies in custody

Siaosi Vanisi
Siaosi Vanisi(The Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man convicted in the first-degree murder of a University of Nevada, Reno police Sergeant has died in Las Vegas.

53-year-old Siaosi Vanisi told friends in January of 1998 that he wanted to rob and kill a police officer.

On the morning of Jan. 13, 1998, Sergeant George Sullivan was robbed and murdered on the campus of UNR. Vanisi was sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon enhancement, grand larceny and robbery.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections say that on Oct. 26, Vanisi was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Next of kin has been notified and a cause of death was not released.

