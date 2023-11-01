Fire season concerns heighten amid cold temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Although temperatures are dropping, fire crews say it is not a good time to put your guard down. Typically we assume the summer months are the most dangerous months during fire season, but the colder months have proven to trouble fire crews.

“The wildfire risk still remains very high,” said Adam Mayberry, the PIO for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection. “Historically, a lot of our larger, or even more catastrophic fires have actually occurred late in the season.” The dry climate, mixed with a windy cold front, is known to be more flammable during October through December.

“You think about the Little Valley fire for instance, the Caughlin Ranch fire or the Washoe Drive fire or the Pinehaven fire. All of these fires happened late in the season and they also happened under conditions where a cold front moved in and there was a lot of wind,” explained Mayberry, as he reminisced on past fires.

People can take action by avoiding activities that could start fires, especially while it is windy. “We are starting to see more people use wood burning fireplaces now for instance. So make sure you dispose of your ashes properly. Put them in an ash can, fill it up with water, stir it, let those ashes cool off for 48 hours, before you dispose of the ash.” Mayberry also suggests plugging space heaters into the wall and keep all flammable objects at least 3 feet away from the system.

“It only takes one spark to trigger a significant wildfire. It’s really incumbent upon us to be really aware of what we are doing. Make sure you are not engaging in outdoor activities that could start fires.”

