Emmy Award-winning artist, James Gayles, opens exhibit in Reno City Hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since mid-October, anyone who visits Metro Gallery inside the Reno City Hall, has been able to see and appreciate works by watercolor portrait artist James Gayles.

Windows to the Soul; More than Portraits is a love letter to the City of Reno, dedicated to the Memory of Oliver X. The body of work shows a command of watercolor that clearly comes from a real relationship and comfort with the materials. Each piece draws you in deeper, particularly through the eyes which James notes “are indeed the windows to the soul.” A central theme of James’ work is the search for cultural identity. This is evidenced in his portraits of African cultures and people of the African Diaspora.

Gayles and local business-woman and arts promoter, Khalilah Cage, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the importance of highlighting the creativity and talent of Black artists.

There will be an artist reception Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m. on the first floor of city hall (1 E. First Street, Reno).

James Gayles is an Emmy Award-winning graphic designer and artist who specializes in watercolor portraits. James attended Pratt Institute in New York. James has won public art commissions from cities across the US and Asia. He is committed to cultivating artists and sharing his work. The artist currently lives and works in Reno, Nev.

