Emmy Award-winning artist, James Gayles, opens exhibit in Reno City Hall

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since mid-October, anyone who visits Metro Gallery inside the Reno City Hall, has been able to see and appreciate works by watercolor portrait artist James Gayles.

Windows to the Soul; More than Portraits is a love letter to the City of Reno, dedicated to the Memory of Oliver X. The body of work shows a command of watercolor that clearly comes from a real relationship and comfort with the materials. Each piece draws you in deeper, particularly through the eyes which James notes “are indeed the windows to the soul.” A central theme of James’ work is the search for cultural identity. This is evidenced in his portraits of African cultures and people of the African Diaspora.

Gayles and local business-woman and arts promoter, Khalilah Cage, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the importance of highlighting the creativity and talent of Black artists.

There will be an artist reception Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m. on the first floor of city hall (1 E. First Street, Reno).

James Gayles is an Emmy Award-winning graphic designer and artist who specializes in watercolor portraits. James attended Pratt Institute in New York. James has won public art commissions from cities across the US and Asia. He is committed to cultivating artists and sharing his work. The artist currently lives and works in Reno, Nev.

You can follow James Gayles on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found

Latest News

Just Knate, Social Media Influencer
Reno-based influencer, Just Knate, helps others and shares their stories through social media
Nevada man charged with using art appraisal to conceal fraud
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Eureka County Sheriff's Office
Pair arrested in Eureka County on residential burglary charges