Community invited to Lizzy Hammond 5K fun run and walk to raise awareness for bounce house safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2019, when she was just nine years old, Lizzy Hammond was playing at a friend’s birthday party in South Reno. Tragically, near the end of the party, the bounce house in the backyard - along with several children inside - was swept up by a gust of wind. Lizzy was seriously injured, and days later passed away as a result of those injuries.

In her honor, her parents, Mitchell S. Hammond Sr. and Wendy A. Hammond, created the Lizzy Hammond Foundation “to bring awareness and educate both parents and bounce house operators on safety practices that need to be in place.” This 501(c) non-profit is “centered around community outreach, educating anyone who will listen on the dangers of bounce houses and what safety steps need to be in place before anyone enters one.”

One of the ways they raise awareness is through the Lizzy Hammond 5K fun run and walk. Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Sparks Marina, the 5th annual 5K takes place. During the 5K, costumes are strongly encouraged, especially those of the superhero kind. There will also be food trucks, face painting and kids tattoos, as well as informational resources. Because Lizzy was also an organ donor, this event helps spread the word about the life-changing impact of organ and tissue donation.

For more information, click here. You can also follow the Lizzy Hammond Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

